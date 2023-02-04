Overton Brooks VA Medical Center helps veterans get off streets, into own home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As part of the Veterans Affair (VA) nationwide goal to house 38,000 homeless Veterans in 2022, Overton Brooks VA Medical Center (OBVAMC) has provided 274 permanent housing placements to homeless Veterans.

Permanent housing placements provided by VA staff and community partners included apartments and houses that Veterans could rent or own, often with a subsidy to help make the housing affordable. They also helped some veterans end their homelessness by reuniting with family and friends.

Nationally, the total number of Veterans who experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2022, was 33,129.

Among the homeless Shreveport are former members of our military but thanks to renewed efforts by the US Department of Veterans Affairs, a large number of veterans in the ArkLaTex are finding their way off the streets and into houses of their own.

Lashonda Tademy is the assistant program manager at OBVAMC. She told KSLA last year her office set out to find permanent housing for 198 veterans, and thanks to the hard work of the staff and local VA partners.

“It feels awesome just being able to just do what we do everyday, and that’s what I share and say all the time,” Tademy said.

Tamedy says OBVAMC was able to find homes for 274 veterans.

“And it’s really the dedication and the heart of our staff,” Tademy said.

Tamedy says the next step in keeping those vets off the streets and in their new homes permenantly

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.