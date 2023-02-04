The nice weather continues!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! It has been a beautiful day across the ArkLaTex with temperatures reaching into the low-60s and plenty of sunshine! So much nicer than the weather this week, it’s almost like a completely different season. We’ll stay dry and clear tonight as temperatures drop to the upper-30s and low-40s.

Tomorrow, the sunshine continues and temperatures will get even warmer with some folks possibly hitting the low-70s, though I’m calling for the upper-60s across most of the ArkLaTex. A little cloud cover will be present throughout the day, very similar to today. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the upper-40s.

Warm temperatures continue Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low-70s on both days. Cloudier skies are expected to start the week but we will stay mainly dry. Rain chances move back in Tuesday night and throughout Wednesday before tapering off.

