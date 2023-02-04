Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Murder Gras Madness: Necromanor hosts Louisiana-themed haunt

Haunted events featuring monsters, murder, mayhem
Tickets can be purchased at the door or online.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - The haunted house, Necromanor has something special brewing for the Mardi Gras season.

The four-day event will start Feb. 10, and go on the 11, then 17, and 18. The doors open at 7 p.m. and the haunt will last until 12 a.m. on Fridays and on Saturdays, the haunt begins at 6 p.m. and goes until 12 a.m. It’s located on the Louisiana Boardwalk, at 505 Boardwalk Boulevard, Bossier City.

Louisiana has its share of creepy creatures in its swamps and dark forests. So, Necromanor has plenty to be inspired by in creating a haunt experience full of legendary bayou state creatures, tales of murder, and Louisiana-style mayhem.

Necro Manor Murder Gras Madness
Necro Manor Murder Gras Madness(necro manor)

Necromanor says that the event is open to all ages that can handle creepy monsters at the parent’s discretion, but it is not recommended for children under 13.

Tickets for entry are $10 a person and can be preordered online here.

To get more information about Necro Manor visit, their Facebook or follow the haunted house on Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed toll bridge over Red River connecting Bossier and Caddo parishes
Company plans to build toll bridge across Red River, seeks approval of permits
Willis-Knighton Health System
2 large hospital systems in La. being sued for allegedly sharing sensitive patient data with Facebook & Instagram
Liljuan Lawrence (with and without facial hair)
TTPD searching for man wanted since July 2022
Carlin Cotton, 53
Man to serve life in prison for murdering brother during altercation
Street repairs spark heated debate between engineer, some City Council members
Street repairs spark heated debate between engineer, some City Council members