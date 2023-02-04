Murder Gras Madness: Necromanor hosts Louisiana-themed haunt

BOSSIER CITY, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - The haunted house, Necromanor has something special brewing for the Mardi Gras season.

The four-day event will start Feb. 10, and go on the 11, then 17, and 18. The doors open at 7 p.m. and the haunt will last until 12 a.m. on Fridays and on Saturdays, the haunt begins at 6 p.m. and goes until 12 a.m. It’s located on the Louisiana Boardwalk, at 505 Boardwalk Boulevard, Bossier City.

Louisiana has its share of creepy creatures in its swamps and dark forests. So, Necromanor has plenty to be inspired by in creating a haunt experience full of legendary bayou state creatures, tales of murder, and Louisiana-style mayhem.

Necro Manor Murder Gras Madness (necro manor)

Necromanor says that the event is open to all ages that can handle creepy monsters at the parent’s discretion, but it is not recommended for children under 13.

Tickets for entry are $10 a person and can be preordered online here.

To get more information about Necro Manor visit, their Facebook or follow the haunted house on Instagram.

