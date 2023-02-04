Ask the Doctor
Louisiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Shreveport

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police (LSP) is investigating an officer-involved shooting death that happened on Fullerton Street.

According to a news release on Feb. 3, LSP troopers were requested by the Shreveport Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting on Fullerton Street, near North Hearne Avenue.

One person that was shot was pronounced dead, and no officers were injured during the incident.

Anyone with information and/or pictures and video is urged to share that information with LSP Detectives by calling 318-741-2728.

In addition, citizens can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting https://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm?OpenForm or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

Updates to come as more information becomes available.

Hear from NAACP Shreveport’s Vice President about how he believes we can prevent officer-involved deaths. >>>

