Dogwood subdivision in Bossier City under boil advisory

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) -Due to a water main break, the subdivision of Dogwood is under a boil advisory.

On Feb. 4, the Bossier City subdivision, Dogwood is currently under a boil advisory due to a water main break that happened Feb. 3. The break happened on Pine Haven, just south of Dogwood.

Director of Public Utilities Larry Landry said the system had to be shut down when several valves would not shut off flow.

Although repairs were expected to take only hours to finish, a boil advisory will take longer to be rescinded, he said.

Bacteriological samples will be forwarded to the Department of Health. This boil advisory will remain in effect until rescinded by the Louisiana Department of Health.

