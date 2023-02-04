Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

Dogwood subdivision in Bossier City under boil advisory

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) -Due to a water main break, the subdivision of Dogwood is under a boil advisory.

On Feb. 4, the Bossier City subdivision, Dogwood is currently under a boil advisory due to a water main break that happened Feb. 3. The break happened on Pine Haven, just south of Dogwood.

Director of Public Utilities Larry Landry said the system had to be shut down when several valves would not shut off flow.

Although repairs were expected to take only hours to finish, a boil advisory will take longer to be rescinded, he said.

Bacteriological samples will be forwarded to the Department of Health. This boil advisory will remain in effect until rescinded by the Louisiana Department of Health.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A standoff in Hooks, Texas started when someone reportedly threatened some utility workers.
Man fatally shoots himself during standoff in Hooks
On Feb. 1, 2023, Airline High School confiscated hoodies from 42 students, school officials say.
Dozens of hoodies confiscated from Airline High students on freezing day; school releases statement
Woman dead after crash in DeSoto Parish
Left to right: Elijah Bryant, Maleak Henderson
Drive-by shooting results in 3 arrests
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home

Latest News

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Shreveport
Helping veterans get back on their feet
Overton Brooks VA Medical Center helps veterans get off streets, into own home
House fire under investigation on Leo Avenue
House fire under investigation on Leo Avenue
SporTran is adjusting its bus routes in Bossier City to accommodate a $400,000 cut in funding...
SporTran postponing Bossier City route reductions