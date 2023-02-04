Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

‘A Christmas Story’ actress Melinda Dillon dies at 83

FILE - Dillon earned her first Academy Award nomination for her supporting role in "Close...
FILE - Dillon earned her first Academy Award nomination for her supporting role in "Close Encounters of the Third Kind."(GETTY IMAGES)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 2:22 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Oscar-nominated actress Melinda Dillon has died at the age of 83, according to her obituary.

Dillon played Ralphie’s mother in “A Christmas Story.”

She earned her first Academy Award nomination for her supporting role in “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.”

Her other nomination was for her portrayal of Teresa in “Absence of Malice.”

Dillon also earned a Tony nomination in 1963 for her performance as Honey in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Feb. 1, 2023, Airline High School confiscated hoodies from 42 students, school officials say.
Dozens of hoodies confiscated from Airline High students on freezing day; school releases statement
Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.
Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while protecting his own, police say
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives report is aimed at helping police and...
First sweeping federal gun crime report in 20 years released
A standoff in Hooks, Texas started when someone reportedly threatened some utility workers.
Man fatally shoots himself during standoff in Hooks
Woman dead after crash in DeSoto Parish

Latest News

Over 160 reports of suspicious activity, vandalism, sabotage and physical attacks on power...
Power grid attacks show system vulnerability
Evacuations were ordered in the town of East Palestine after a freight train went off the...
Train derailment, massive fire prompt evacuations in Ohio
East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway provides details about a major fire and train derailment.
Mayor orders evacuations after Ohio train derailment
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of...
Biden makes progress on ‘unity agenda’ outlined in 2022