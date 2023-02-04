Case against Bridge City escapee tossed as Orleans DA misses another juvenile transfer deadline

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The attempted murder and armed robbery case against a Bridge City youth detention center escapee accused of shooting a man in Uptown New Orleans last July was tossed last week because of more procrastination by Orleans Parish prosecutors, court records show.

Kendell Myers was accused of robbing and shooting Scott Toups in a carjacking outside a Mardi Gras beads collection station on Nashville Avenue last July 17, the day Myers and five others escaped from Bridge City. Toups spent more than two months hospitalized in intensive care, fighting for his life through multiple surgeries, 24-hour dialysis, cardiac arrests and a ventilator.

Toups’ wife Stacie was a vocal champion for her critically wounded husband, demanding and receiving assurances from District Attorney Jason Williams that her spouse’s accused attacker, who was 17 at the time of his escape, would be prosecuted as an adult. Stacie Toups died unexpectedly last Nov. 22, after spending most of the previous four stressful months at her husband’s bedside.

Now, as first reported by NOLA.com, court records confirm that a judge on Thursday (Feb. 2) granted motions to quash the cases against Myles and alleged juvenile accomplice Kayla Smith, because Williams’ office missed its deadline to charge the teens in adult court.

Williams’ office has appealed the decision by ad hoc Judge Raymond Bigelow. But the collapse of the Myles case marked the second time in six weeks that prosecutors failed to follow through in time with an indictment or bill of information against an accused juvenile gunman whom Williams had promised to prosecute as an adult.

A similar set of circumstances led Judge Laurie White on Dec. 21 to quash an attempted murder and armed robbery case against Cruz Matute, a 16-year-old accused of shooting and paralyzing University of New Orleans student Noah Hansard during a holdup last August. As with Myles, in that case Williams promised the victim’s family that the teen’s alleged crime was so egregious he would be tried as an adult, rather than in a juvenile system that can only hold inmates until their 21st birthday.

But, as with Myles, the DA’s office then failed to bring charges in adult court before a 30-day window had expired. It also is appealing the judge’s decision in the Matute case.

According to the Louisiana Children’s Code, a juvenile 15 or older charged with certain violent offenses can be charged in adult court if indicted in adult court within 30 days of arrest if detained, or if the DA’s office files a bill of information in adult court after probable cause is found at a hearing in juvenile court, also within 30 days of arrest. Another method would be to hold a transfer hearing in juvenile court, where the transfer can be ordered at the discretion of a juvenile judge.

It remains unclear how or why the same thing that torpedoed the Matute case was allowed to happen again in Myles’ case. Attempts to get an explanation from Williams’ office were unsuccessful Saturday and the office does not reopen until Monday.

Myles remains in custody. He already was sentenced to juvenile life for a separate violent crime when he escaped the Bridge City facility last summer, meaning he will be jailed at least until the age of 21. Court records show Myles, now 18, was transferred out of the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center into the adult Orleans Justice Center jail on Jan. 18, by order of Judge Bigelow and at the request of JJIC administrators.

District Attorney Williams, meanwhile, pledged in September that Myles would be tried in the Toups case as an adult.

“If this case were to remain in juvenile court, this would mean that Myles would have no accountability for these horrible actions and my office will not allow that,” Williams said in a statement on Sept. 15. “The juvenile sentencing limits would be inadequate to ensure that these young people are appropriately held accountable for these crimes.”

Williams ran for office on a campaign pledge not to prosecute juveniles in adult court, after criticizing predecessor Leon Cannizzaro for doing so in certain violent crime cases.

