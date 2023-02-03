Woman dead after crash in DeSoto Parish
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:40 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 30-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash that happened at around 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2.
The incident occurred on I-49, north of La Hwy 3276.
Louisiana State Police say a 2021 Kenworth was entering the interstate from the shoulder, when a 2011 Dodge Caravan driven by Diamond Foster hit the back of their trailer.
Foster was wearing a seatbelt, but suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Kenworth wasn’t injured.
Officials don’t suspect impairment to be a factor in the crash, but routine toxicology samples were taken for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
