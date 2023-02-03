Ask the Doctor
Woman from Arkansas killed in NWLA crash involving two 18-wheelers

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A woman from Jonesboro lost her life in a crash in northwest Louisiana Thursday morning.

On Feb. 2 around 10:30 a.m., troopers with Louisiana State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 507 west of Highway 9. As a result of the wreck, Melissia Bolyer, 40, was killed.

LSP’s initial investigation shows a 2016 International tractor-trailer was headed west on Highway 507, while at the same time, a 2015 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was going east on Highway 507; a 2019 Nissan Versa, being driven by Bolyer, was behind the Peterbilt. LSP says the International crossed the center line and veered off the road to the left. The driver of the Peterbilt tried to avoid the crash by veering off to the right. However, the two 18-wheelers collided before the International veered back into the eastbound lane. The Nissan was hit by the International, LSP says. After this second impact, the Nissan left the road, while the International flipped and also left the road.

Bolyer, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Bienville Parish Coroner’s Office. Both 18-wheeler drivers were wearing their seat belts. One was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while the other was unharmed.

Police do not think impairment was a factor in the crash, but routine toxicology samples were taken for analysis nonetheless.

The wreck is still under investigation.

