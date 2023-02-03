Valentines’ baskets to be sent to elderly, low income individuals through Operation Love Drop

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Operation Love Drop is underway in Texarkana, Arkansas but to make this charity event a success, community help is needed.

Boxes of hygiene items continue to come in at the Texarkana Arkansas Recreation Center. This is a result of team effort from the city and a local church. Vickie Lacy is the director of Operation Love Drop.

“[With] Operation Love Drop, we are going to donate a hundred baskets to the elderly, disabled, and low income individuals on Valentine’s Day,” Lacy said.

Lacy says they have been collecting the needed hygiene items over the past few days. As of Feb. 3, she says they have received a number of donations but are still running behind in meeting their goal.

“Right now, we can probably do about 70 baskets completely, but our goal is to do 100 or more,” Lacy said.

The following items are needed:

toothpaste

toothbrushes

lotions

mouth wash

toiletries

You can drop off donations at the Texarkana Arkansas Recreation Center at 1 Legion Street. Lacy says the success of this project will come from community participation.

“Most of the people we are going to donate to the elderly have lost their loved one, their spouse, and this is something to boost them up a little bit more to let them know the city is here,” Lacy said.

The baskets are scheduled to be delivered on Feb. 14.

