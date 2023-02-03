Ask the Doctor
The United Way of Greater Texarkana receives $25K donation

By Fred Gamble
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The United Way of Greater Texarkana was gifted $25,000 from the Cooper Tire Community to go towards their general campaign for 2023.

Traditionally Cooper Tire is a big donor to the local campaign, which will be ending in March. The United Way of Greater Texarkana is hoping to gain $900,000 by this time.

“They touch a lot of different people [and] a lot of different organizations in the community. We donate to 30 different programs throughout the region of Texarkana and the area,” said Kyle Thomas of Cooper Tire.

United Way leaders say the campaign is progressing well, but they still have a long way to go.

