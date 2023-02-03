Standoff ongoing in Hooks after person reportedly threatens utility workers
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HOOKS, Texas (KSLA) - A standoff is ongoing in an east Texas city.
Officials say the incident started Friday morning (Feb. 3) around 9:30 a.m., when some utility workers were at a home working on lines. While working, someone reportedly threatened them.
That person is now refusing to come out of the house.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene, including the Hooks Police Department, the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety.
As of 1 p.m., the standoff was ongoing.
