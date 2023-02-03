Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

Standoff ongoing in Hooks after person reportedly threatens utility workers

A standoff in Hooks, Texas started when someone reportedly threatened some utility workers.
A standoff in Hooks, Texas started when someone reportedly threatened some utility workers.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOKS, Texas (KSLA) - A standoff is ongoing in an east Texas city.

Officials say the incident started Friday morning (Feb. 3) around 9:30 a.m., when some utility workers were at a home working on lines. While working, someone reportedly threatened them.

A standoff in Hooks, Texas started when someone reportedly threatened some utility workers.
A standoff in Hooks, Texas started when someone reportedly threatened some utility workers.(KSLA)

That person is now refusing to come out of the house.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene, including the Hooks Police Department, the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

As of 1 p.m., the standoff was ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Feb. 1, 2023, Airline High School confiscated hoodies from 42 students, school officials say.
Dozens of hoodies confiscated from Airline High students on freezing day; school releases statement
Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.
Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while protecting his own, police say
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives report is aimed at helping police and...
First sweeping federal gun crime report in 20 years released
Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating...
Punxsutawney Phil’s Groundhog Day prediction: 6 more weeks of winter
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says

Latest News

House fire under investigation on Leo Avenue
House fire under investigation on Leo Avenue
Austin officials face pressure to restore the power for thousands of residents after a major...
Texas power woes linger as New England braces for deep freeze
Broken Bow middle, high schools evacuated due to bomb threat
Diamond Davenport found safe
Diamond Davenport found safe