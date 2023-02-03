SporTran postponing Bossier City route reductions

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The plan to reduce SporTran travel in Bossier City is now on hold.

According to SporTran, the Bossier City Council’s plan to reduce their budget from $900,000 annually to $500,000 caused them to change their routes. They would no longer offer service in the city from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays, night and weekend service would end, and they would eliminate routes 105 and 107.

This change was supposed to go into effect on Sunday, Feb. 5. However, SporTran has postponed the start date of the reductions until after the city council meeting on Feb. 21.

RELATED: SporTran lays out which bus routes are being eliminated, changed in Bossier City

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.