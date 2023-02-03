Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

SporTran postponing Bossier City route reductions

SporTran is adjusting its bus routes in Bossier City to accommodate a $400,000 cut in funding...
SporTran is adjusting its bus routes in Bossier City to accommodate a $400,000 cut in funding from the City of Bossier City.(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The plan to reduce SporTran travel in Bossier City is now on hold.

According to SporTran, the Bossier City Council’s plan to reduce their budget from $900,000 annually to $500,000 caused them to change their routes. They would no longer offer service in the city from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays, night and weekend service would end, and they would eliminate routes 105 and 107.

This change was supposed to go into effect on Sunday, Feb. 5. However, SporTran has postponed the start date of the reductions until after the city council meeting on Feb. 21.

RELATED: SporTran lays out which bus routes are being eliminated, changed in Bossier City

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Feb. 1, 2023, Airline High School confiscated hoodies from 42 students, school officials say.
Dozens of hoodies confiscated from Airline High students on freezing day; school releases statement
Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.
Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while protecting his own, police say
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives report is aimed at helping police and...
First sweeping federal gun crime report in 20 years released
Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating...
Punxsutawney Phil’s Groundhog Day prediction: 6 more weeks of winter
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says

Latest News

Road closure on Linwood Avenue.
Southern part of Linwood Avenue closes due to rising water
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman from Arkansas killed in NWLA crash involving two 18-wheelers
Woman dead after crash in DeSoto Parish
“Barring any complications or delays,” LaDOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan told KSLA News 12, the...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road closures/lane shifts in the ArkLaTex