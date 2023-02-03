Ask the Doctor
Southern part of Linwood Avenue closes due to rising water

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Part of Linwood Avenue is closing due to rising water.

On Feb. 3, The southern part of Linwood Avenue, south of Barron Road near the Caddo and DeSoto Parish Line is closed due to rising water.

This portion of Linwood Avenue will remain closed until water levels have dropped to safer levels.

All citizens are advised to travel safely and to adhere to all road barricades.

