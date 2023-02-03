Ask the Doctor
Shreveport students make Valentine’s Day cards for troops

“A small card can make a significant impact."
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:21 AM CST
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Winnfield Funeral Home is partnering with Veterans and Family Memorial Care to spread love to our troops for Valentine’s Day.

The funeral home has been collecting and sending Valentine’s cards overseas for several years. Students from Midway Middle School, Oak Park, Sunset Acres and Westwood Elementary School have been busy making the creative and personalized cards.

Once students finish the cards, they’ll be picked up and taken to the American Legion, who will then send them out to the troops.

“A small card can make a significant impact,” said Femecca Jackson, general manager of Winnfield Funeral Home.

They’re hoping to collect and send over 100 cards. Jackson says any school can participate as long as cards are dropped off at the funeral home (3701 Hollywood Avenue) by Feb. 8.

