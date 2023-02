SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Feb. 2 at 8:45 p.m., a man crossing the street was hit by a car on Lakeshore Drive west of Jewella Avenue.

The man sustained life threatening injuries and was transported to Oschner LSU Health.

A male pedestrian was struck by a car. (KSLA)

The driver remained at the scene of the incident.

