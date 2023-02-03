Ask the Doctor
Mount Canaan Baptist Church to host HBCU college fair

The college fair is Feb. 9 at 8 a.m to 3 p.m.
By Alexandria Savage
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mount Canaan Baptist Church is hosting an HBCU college fair for high school students interested in attending a historically black college/university (HBCU).

The event will be held Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Norma J. Blake Community Center on 1664 Alston Street from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is free, and students can sign up when they

Multiple HBCUs will be in attendance, and they’ll be giving out scholarships.

Mt. Canaan Baptist Church to host HBCU College Fair

Pastor Greg Alcorn and Calvin Lester of Mount Canaan Baptist Church both attended HBCUs, so they came up with the idea of a HBCU college fair.

“One of the things we’ve always been about in our church is education since Pastor Oliver has been with us. He has been preaching to us the 4Cs, and the 4Cs is Christian empowerment to change your environment and change the world, and as an HBCU graduate, we understand the transformative power of those colleges, so we just wanted to bring some of those schools to Shreveport,” Lester said.

Pastor Alcorn says HBCUs are important to the black community.

“I think HBCUs have been very vital to the growth and the transformation of our communities. The relationships that are developed at these universities last and span after graduation,” Alcorn said.

