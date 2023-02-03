Ask the Doctor
Man wanted for alleged rape of juvenile

Shawn Betters, DOB: 7/3/91
Shawn Betters, DOB: 7/3/91
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile.

The Shreveport Police Department says a warrant for first-degree rape was issued Friday, Feb. 3 for the arrest of Shawn Betters, 31.

Betters is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile, police say.

First-degree rape is defined as:

Rape committed upon a person sixty-five years of age or older or where the anal, oral, or vaginal sexual intercourse is deemed to be without lawful consent of the victim because it is committed under any one or more of the following circumstances:

  • When the victim resists the act to the utmost, but whose resistance is overcome by force
  • When the victim is prevented from resisting the act by threats of great and immediate bodily harm, accompanied by apparent power of execution
  • When the victim is prevented from resisting the act because the offender is armed with a dangerous weapon
  • When the victim is under the age of thirteen years. Lack of knowledge of the victim’s age shall not be a defense.
  • When two or more offenders participated in the act
  • When the victim is prevented from resisting the act because the victim suffers from a physical or mental infirmity preventing such resistance

Police say if convicted, Betters faces life in prison without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

