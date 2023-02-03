Ask the Doctor
Home catches fire near Youree Drive, second house damaged by heat

Fire on Leo Avenue.
Fire on Leo Avenue.(ksla)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:20 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) combat flames on a street near Youree drive and the home ends up heavily damaged.

On Feb. 3, at 1:27 a.m., SFD responded to a fire emergency on the 200 block of Leo Avenue, between Grover Place and Youree Drive.

Fire on Leo Avenue.
Fire on Leo Avenue.(ksla)

The home was heavily damaged by the flame and the neighboring house was damaged from heat exposure.

No one was treated for injuries on the scene.

