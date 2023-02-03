Flood water recedes in Harrison County; roads reopen almost everywhere

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Over the course of a few days, approximately 40 roads were underwater in Harrison County due to flooding, but as of Feb. 2, most roads have reopened.

Although multiple roads have opened again, Buck Sherrod Road near the Comstock Oil and Gas Facility is still underwater.

“We’ve actually been working night and day putting up barricades, trying to get plenty of warning to the public to let them know there is a lot of flooded roads out there. If they do see our barricades out there, please do not try to drive across them. Stop and turn around,” Luke Davis, a Harrison County Road and Bridges worker, said.

The majority of the flooding took pace in rural areas. Now all of the excess water is making its way to surrounding creeks and bayous.

Harrison County Road and Bridges officials say they’ve had over 10 inches of rain so far this week.

