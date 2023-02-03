Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

Flood water recedes in Harrison County; roads reopen almost everywhere

Over the past few days, approximately 40 roads were under water.
By Tamer Knight
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Over the course of a few days, approximately 40 roads were underwater in Harrison County due to flooding, but as of Feb. 2, most roads have reopened.

Although multiple roads have opened again, Buck Sherrod Road near the Comstock Oil and Gas Facility is still underwater.

“We’ve actually been working night and day putting up barricades, trying to get plenty of warning to the public to let them know there is a lot of flooded roads out there. If they do see our barricades out there, please do not try to drive across them. Stop and turn around,” Luke Davis, a Harrison County Road and Bridges worker, said.

The majority of the flooding took pace in rural areas. Now all of the excess water is making its way to surrounding creeks and bayous.

Harrison County Road and Bridges officials say they’ve had over 10 inches of rain so far this week.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The rain and ice continue
Miserable mix of ice and rain continues today
On Feb. 1, 2023, Airline High School confiscated hoodies from 42 students, school officials say.
Dozens of hoodies confiscated from Airline High students on freezing day; school releases statement
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.
Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while protecting his own, police say
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives report is aimed at helping police and...
First sweeping federal gun crime report in 20 years released

Latest News

Big Brothers, Big Sisters coming to Natchitoches
Big Brothers, Big Sisters coming to Natchitoches
Hoodies confiscated from Airline High students in cold temps
Hoodies confiscated from Airline High students in cold temps
City of Natchitoches continues to fight crime
City of Natchitoches continues to fight crime
Black History Month: Jeri Burell
Black History Month: Jeri Burell