Dry weekend ahead, but look for more rain returning next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dry and gradually warmer conditions will continue through the weekend. The break in the wet weather won’t last long with rain chances returning as soon as Monday night into Tuesday as a pair of weather systems moves through next week.

We’ll see clear this evening and through most of tonight. Temperatures will turn cold with overnight lows falling to near or just below freezing in most areas.

Some clouds will move back through on Saturday, but no rain is expected. Temperatures will warm a little bit more into the upper 50s to low 60s for highs.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies on Sunday with temperatures getting into the mid to upper 60s.

Clouds will be on the increase Monday, but any rain should hold off until after sunset. Temperatures will warm to around 70 despite the lack of sunshine.

You’ll need the rain gear again on Tuesday with scattered showers and maybe a few storms expected. Temperatures will stay mild in the mid 60s.

Showers will linger into Wednesday morning, but may taper off by afternoon. Temperatures will again be in the mid 60s for highs.

Another shot at showers arrives later Thursday and perhaps into early Friday. Temperatures will begin to cool as wrap up the week with highs back in the 50s on Friday.

Have a great weekend!

