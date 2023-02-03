Drive-by shooting results in 3 arrests

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at 9:38 p.m. on Feb. 1.

Officers say a vehicle drove by a home in the 1700 block of Avocado Drive and opened fire.

Shortly after the shooting, members of the Shreveport Police Community Response Unit found the suspect driving on Legardy Street. They attempted a traffic stop and the suspect fled, eventually crashing. Three occupants got out of the car and fled on foot, but were quickly captured.

Investigators determined Elijah Bryant, 21, Maleak Henderson, 20, and a 17-year-old juvenile were believed to be responsible for the shooting. Multiple firearms were also recovered.

Bryant and Henderson were booked at the Shreveport City Jail on Feb. 2 for one count of attempted first-degree murder.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.