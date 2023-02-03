Ask the Doctor
Broken Bow middle, high schools evacuated due to bomb threat

(MGN)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BROKEN BOW, Okla. (KSLA) - According to Broken Bow Public Schools, Rector Johnson Middle School and Broken Bow High School are being evacuated due to a bomb threat.

They say guardians can pick up their students at the First Assembly of God Church at 1501 S. Park Drive.

“We are reacting with the safety and security of our students in mind. Please give us time to get your students to this safe location.”

Broken Bow Public Schools

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

