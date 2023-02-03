Break out the sunglasses today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After days and days of rain and cold temperatures, we are finally going to catch a break across the ArkLaTex!

Clouds will quickly clear out this morning leading to plenty of sunshine as we head into the afternoon. After starting out chilly in the 30s, temperatures will rebound nicely this afternoon with most places in the low to mid 50s. Get outside and enjoy the day!

Tonight will turn cold under a clear sky with temperatures eventually falling into the 20s so make sure and bundle up if you have any Friday night plans.

The weekend is looking fantastic with just a few passing clouds and the warming trend will continue. Highs will reach the mid and upper 50s Saturday and then climb into the upper 60s by Sunday.

Even warmer by early next week with low 70s looking likely, especially along and south of I-20!

The dry pattern will continue into Monday but by Tuesday, moisture will return from the south setting the stage for another active stretch of weather as a slow moving storm system approaches from the west.

Repeated rounds of rain are again possible from Tuesday through Thursday and this could result in more flooding concerns for the ArkLaTex. Stay up to date with the forecast as we get closer to next week.

Have a great weekend!

-Matt Jones

