Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

Break out the sunglasses today

By Matt Jones
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:06 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After days and days of rain and cold temperatures, we are finally going to catch a break across the ArkLaTex!

Clouds will quickly clear out this morning leading to plenty of sunshine as we head into the afternoon. After starting out chilly in the 30s, temperatures will rebound nicely this afternoon with most places in the low to mid 50s. Get outside and enjoy the day!

Tonight will turn cold under a clear sky with temperatures eventually falling into the 20s so make sure and bundle up if you have any Friday night plans.

The weekend is looking fantastic with just a few passing clouds and the warming trend will continue. Highs will reach the mid and upper 50s Saturday and then climb into the upper 60s by Sunday.

Even warmer by early next week with low 70s looking likely, especially along and south of I-20!

The dry pattern will continue into Monday but by Tuesday, moisture will return from the south setting the stage for another active stretch of weather as a slow moving storm system approaches from the west.

Repeated rounds of rain are again possible from Tuesday through Thursday and this could result in more flooding concerns for the ArkLaTex. Stay up to date with the forecast as we get closer to next week.

Have a great weekend!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Feb. 1, 2023, Airline High School confiscated hoodies from 42 students, school officials say.
Dozens of hoodies confiscated from Airline High students on freezing day; school releases statement
Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.
Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while protecting his own, police say
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives report is aimed at helping police and...
First sweeping federal gun crime report in 20 years released
Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating...
Punxsutawney Phil’s Groundhog Day prediction: 6 more weeks of winter
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says

Latest News

Bright & sunny today
Matt's morning forecast update
Flooding at Cross Lake on Feb. 2, 2023
Cross Lake residents express frustration over flooding issues
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Nacogdoches and surrounding counties through 6 p.m.
Flooding closes several roads in Nacogdoches County
Warmer days ahead
Drying out and warming up for the weekend!