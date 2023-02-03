Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

Both insurance-related bills from special session are headed to governor

On Thursday, Feb. 2 both bills stood the test before the Senate Finance Committee, leaving them with one more hurdle to get through.
By Chris Rosato
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two bills that will impact insurance in Louisiana are headed to the governor’s office to be signed.

The La. Senate and the La. State House of Representatives have both passed HB1 and HB2.

If signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards, HB1 would appropriate $45 million in grants to lure more insurance companies to Louisiana. HB2 would keep companies that previously filed for bankruptcy from being eligible for the incentives.

ORIGINAL

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Thursday, Feb. 2 both bills stood the test before the Senate Finance Committee, leaving them with one more hurdle to get through.

Members of the committee got their turn to question the commissioner’s plan to incentivize insurance companies to come to Louisiana. Several wondered how things would go with Senator White (R) as the chairman after the commissioner blamed the senator for the lack of funding in the program. White says the commissioner never asked him for funding for the incentive program.

The commissioner said he was wrong for what he said. After the exchange lawmakers moved on and ended up stripping the amendment that was added yesterday to require companies using grants to get 25% of their policies from citizens, the state-run property insurance company. Saying they were not sure it fell within the legal confines of the special session agenda set by Governor Edwards. Also adding the commissioner could add provisions to the program from his office.

Both bills head to the Senate floor for debate and a vote tomorrow. But because there were changes made it will have to get a second vote from the full House before heading to the governor’s desk. Lawmakers hope to have everything wrapped up by Friday but they have until 6 p.m. Sunday to get everything completed.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Feb. 1, 2023, Airline High School confiscated hoodies from 42 students, school officials say.
Dozens of hoodies confiscated from Airline High students on freezing day; school releases statement
Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.
Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while protecting his own, police say
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives report is aimed at helping police and...
First sweeping federal gun crime report in 20 years released
Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating...
Punxsutawney Phil’s Groundhog Day prediction: 6 more weeks of winter
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says

Latest News

House fire under investigation on Leo Avenue
House fire under investigation on Leo Avenue
A standoff in Hooks, Texas started when someone reportedly threatened some utility workers.
Standoff ongoing in Hooks after homeowner reportedly threatens SWEPCO crew with gun
Shawn Betters, DOB: 7/3/91
Man wanted for alleged rape of juvenile
Broken Bow middle, high schools evacuated due to bomb threat