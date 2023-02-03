Ask the Doctor
Black History Month: Artist Ka’Davien Baylor celebrates heritage, history with murals

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A public mural artist with humble beginnings, Ka’Davien Baylor is recognized nationally for his stunning issue-addressing murals.

Baylor is a Shreveport painter of large, well-known, brightly colored murals across the city of Shreveport. His art grew in popularity from a Juneteenth Legacy project in Galveston, Texas, that was covered by the New York Times, 64 Parishes, USA Today, and The Artists Magazine.

The art Baylor creates is aimed to make a change, create hope, heal communities, and encourage investment and ownership. Each mural is meant to generate dialogue around specific subjects or community issues, as well as create vibrant neighborhoods people want to visit, live in, and take care of.

Much of his art projects can be found in northwest Louisiana, some of these murals including Shreveport’s Valencia Park and Recreation Center’s ORIGIN COURT basketball court, along the brick wall of Galilee’s Stewart-Belle Stadium in the Allendale Community, inside Linwood Public Charter School, and on a fence outside of popular Uptown Bar and Lounge.

Baylor is a member of the 44th Greater Shreveport Chamber Leadership Class, his humble beginnings spawn from Shreveport, La. He earned his BFA in Liberal Arts from Louisiana Tech University, leading to his 3-year public art programming period in Houston, Tx.

Ka’Davien Baylor has built a foundation on using creativity to encourage youth and celebrate African American History. His partnership with the nonprofit organization, SCORE has led to public art community engagement with over 1000 Northwest Louisiana students.

