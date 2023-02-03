Ask the Doctor
35th Annual African American Parade Celebration rolling in downtown, Shreveport

This will be the parade's 35th year.
By Brittney Hazelton and Epiphany La'Sha
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Over its many years, the African American Parade Celebration has brought many cultures together to have fun and learn Black history.

On Feb. 4, the parade will start rolling on Milam Street at 11 a.m. and will continue for four hours. Multiple different businesses, community organizations, bands, cheerleaders, and a lot of history will be on display for the parade. The theme of this year’s parade is “Black Resistance”.

”It’s about everybody standing together, everybody enjoying together, and everybody learning together. At the end of the day when people leave away from the celebration we wanna make sure that people learn something that day that they didn’t know before February 4th or before February, so that way they can pass the good news on,” says Barbara Norton, the parade coordinator.

Parade Route:

Parade route for the African American History Celebration Parade.
Parade route for the African American History Celebration Parade.(shreveport police department)

To learn more about the parade, visit its website https://www.africanamericanparade-shreveport.com/.

