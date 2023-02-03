Game Nite Advertising Awards gala happening at The Supper Club

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) The gala event will hold announcements and celebrate the winners of the 2023 American Advertising Awards.

On Feb. 4, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., the 2023 American Advertising Awards gala will be happening at The Supper Club, 610 Commerce Street in Shreveport. This year’s gala’s theme is “Game Nite”.

The event is the largest and most representative competition in the advertising industry, attracting over 40,000 entries every year in local ad competitions.

“The mission of the American Advertising Awards competition is to recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising,” says a statement from the AAFSB website.

Winners will be selected for their creative advertisements and designs in multiple categories for both students and professionals.

Student categories and rules: https://bit.ly/3Yo3Btw

Professional categories and rules: https://bit.ly/3XZGWUw

The host of the event, American Advertising Federation of Shreveport-Bossier (AAFSB) had been serving the area since 1937. According to the organization’s site, The AAFSB dedicates itself to serving its members by promoting, protecting, and advancing the broad interests of advertising, including the freedom to truthfully advertise legal products.

For more information about AAFSB, visit https://www.aafsb.org/.

