Webster parish hosts police training session for multiple law enforcement agencies

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Law enforcement officers from 28 various agencies gathered in Minden on Feb. 2 for an all-day training session.

At a time when use of force and race and policing is a major issue, more than 150 officers and deputies came out for the free 8-hour session. Planning for the session began in October of 2022 and was finally put to the test Feb. of this year (2023). They focused on topics that included bias-based diversity and situational awareness. Also, a part of the day’s training was de-escalation and proper use of force.

Over 150 officers gathered for a training session in Minden, La. (KSLA)

This topic is very much on the minds of these men and women in blue following the last week of Jan. events in Memphis, and the release of the Tyre Nichols video.

“And we want to make sure we know the right way to go about it [and] the right way to do it, so that when it does happen, they can say this is within the bounds of the law and the purpose to use that kind of force and why to use it correctly,” said Deputy Jeremy, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office POST master instructor.

Officers that came from as far as Beau Bridge, La. and Union County, Ark. tell KSLA they care about protecting the public and doing their job the right way.

It’s why they say today’s training is so important.

