Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

Seth Rogen offers chance to hang with him at his Airbnb

Actor Seth Rogen is inviting fans to hang out with him at his creative space in Los Angeles.
Actor Seth Rogen is inviting fans to hang out with him at his creative space in Los Angeles.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Seth Rogen is inviting some lucky fans to hang out with him at one of his homes in Los Angeles.

The actor is renting out the space he goes to be creative on Airbnb.

According to the posting, the “mid-century modern space is an ideal getaway if you’re looking for inspiration or just for a good hang.”

Rogen said he’s also offering to throw some pottery with the renter, explaining that he’s a “pretty good teacher.”

The listing also points out there is the promise of a well-stocked fridge.

He’s offering all this for only $42 a night.

The space is only available for three single-night stays on February 15, 16 and 17.

Airbnb will open reservations for the space at 1 p.m. ET on February 7.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The rain and ice continue
Miserable mix of ice and rain continues today
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Cold, wet Thursday
Cold rain and a little ice to continue through Thursday
Jean, 67, and Johnny Poche, 50
Police looking for missing mother and son with ‘serious’ medical conditions
Diamond Davenport, 31
MISSING: Woman last seen at home on North Emerald Loop

Latest News

City of Natchitoches continues to fight crime
City of Natchitoches continues to fight crime
Black History Month: Jeri Burell
Black History Month: Jeri Burell
Big Brothers, Big Sisters coming to Natchitoches
Big Brothers, Big Sisters coming to Natchitoches
Daniela Itzel Velazquez, 17, was reported missing on Sunday.
Missing teen’s body found after she likely froze to death, authorities say
The cash option, which most winners choose, would be at least $375 million.
Powerball jackpot rises to $700 million