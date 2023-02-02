Powerball jackpot rises to $700 million

Ask the Doctor
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Powerball jackpot is now up to about $700 million after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing to win the jackpot.

The cash option, which most winners choose, would be at least $375 million.

The chances of winning this Powerball jackpot stand at about 1 in 292 million.

Saturday’s drawing will be considered the sixth largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s history.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

City of Natchitoches continues to fight crime
Black History Month: Jeri Burell
Big Brothers, Big Sisters coming to Natchitoches
