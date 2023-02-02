Officials believe inmate escape from Columbia Co. was planned

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Arkansas State Police and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office are continuing the investigation into a jail escape that happened Jan. 30. On Thursday, KSLA got the latest in this investigation.

Denickolas Brown, Dariusz Patterson, Meadow Saulsberry, and Rico Rose are are locked up once again after escaping from the Columbia County Detention Center Monday. The four were on the run for less than 24 hours before being captured. Although it’s still early in this investigation, detectives believe the escape was planned.

“They were doing a cell check and one of the officers was attacked and they were able to enter into the control room. They had access to keys. They did make homemade weapons. We did find things like broom sticks and different other stuff,” said Columbia County Sheriff Leroy Martin.

The four men escaped from the Columbia County Detention Center.

The sheriff says there were about 80 inmates in the facility at the time of the escape.

“Some of them did run out of their cells, but they did come back in I believe. When the other took off in the vehicles, they were able to get out their cell, walk around. Like I said, there will be other charges coming for those who did leave the facility and come back in,” said Sheriff Martin.

Sheriff Martin says they have already made security changes, including increasing personnel to prevent this from happening in the future.

“It could have been worse, but we are thanking the good Lord that it wasn’t,” the sheriff said.

Sheriff Martin says it was thanks to cooperation from the Columbia County community that allowed law enforcement to quickly capture the escapees.

