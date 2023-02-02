Ask the Doctor
Natchitoches receives $280k grant from U.S. Department of Transportation

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A new grant, Safe Streets and Roads for All, will help the city of Natchitoches reduce transportation-related deaths.

The city of Natchitoches announces that the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded the city a $280,000 grant as part of the Safe Streets for All Grant Program (SS4A).

The city plans to establish an SS4A task force that will engage the community and develop a comprehensive safety action plan to try to reduce or eliminate transportation-related fatalities and serious injuries for drivers and pedestrians.

“I am absolutely thrilled that Natchitoches was awarded funding for one of only 11 projects in Louisiana during Safe Streets and Roads for All Planning Grant cycle,” said Mayor Williams. “Natchitoches residents can continue to count on this administration to proactively secure deeply sought-after federal funds for the betterment of all the city’s residents.”

Once the plan has been developed and engagement has been accomplished, the city plans to seek additional funding and implement strategies for long-term infrastructure improvements. The improvements will include, traffic-calming measures and other proven safety countermeasures to increase safety and equity throughout the city.

Anyone interested in learning more about the impact of this grant win can visit https://www.transportation.gov/grants/SS4A.

To learn more about all of the City’s pending and awarded grants, contact the Mayor’s office at 318-352-2772.

