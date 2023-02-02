Man shot in buttocks on St. Vincent and Oakdale

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police Department was called to a shooting at St. Vincent Avenue at Oakdale Street on Feb. 1 at 4:42 p.m.

A man was shot in the buttocks during a shooting. (KSLA)

A male victim had been shot in the buttocks and was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle.

A man was shot in the buttocks during a shooting. (KSLA)

Police boxed in a sedan in the 3400 block of Hearne Avenue and placed two males in handcuffs, a KSLA News 12 viewer said.

Police boxed in a sedan in the 3400 block of Hearne Avenue and placed two males in handcuffs Feb. 1, 2023. (Source: KSLA News 12 viewer)

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.