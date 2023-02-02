Ask the Doctor
Man shot in buttocks on St. Vincent and Oakdale

A man was shot in the buttocks during a shooting.
By Tamer Knight and Amia Lewis
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police Department was called to a shooting at St. Vincent Avenue at Oakdale Street on Feb. 1 at 4:42 p.m.

A male victim had been shot in the buttocks and was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Police boxed in a sedan in the 3400 block of Hearne Avenue and placed two males in handcuffs, a KSLA News 12 viewer said.

Police boxed in a sedan in the 3400 block of Hearne Avenue and placed two males in handcuffs...
Police boxed in a sedan in the 3400 block of Hearne Avenue and placed two males in handcuffs Feb. 1, 2023.(Source: KSLA News 12 viewer)

