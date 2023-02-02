Ask the Doctor
Making Ends Meet: Grocery budget tips

(Richard Mason)
By Biskie Duncan
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We’re all feeling the pinch of inflation at the grocery story these days, especially when it comes to feeding our families.

Here are some basic tips for my fellow penny pinchers to help you stretch your dollar and make ends meet!

  • Grocery shop once a week and do grocery pickup/delivery if possible. Making a list and sticking to it helps you save money and avoid impulse buys.
  • Steer clear of convenience/prepped items like diced fruits or veggies. It can be tempting to pay the extra dollars to save a few minutes, but doing it yourself can save lots of cash long-term.
  • Buy in bulk and batch cook. Leftovers are your BFF! With batch cooking, you’ll spend one or two days that week preparing meals, and you’ll have food for the nights that you don’t feel like cooking. And bonus points, you can always freeze your leftovers and eat them later.

