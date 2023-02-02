Krewe of Barkus & Meoux getting ready to roll for Mardi Gras

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Not only is it raining cats and dogs, but those furry friends are getting ready for the Krewe of Barkus and Meoux!

Their Jazz Brunch is being held on Saturday, Feb. 5 at the Agriculture Building on the Louisiana State Fairgrounds. Then the parade will roll out on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 11:30 a.m. at the same location.

This year’s theme is KBM Gets Geek’d! The brunch will include lunch, a cash bar, silent auction, a booze barrel raffle and 30 Days of Gift Cards.

“We have people dressing up in character and it’s just going to be a great time,” said Captain Sheila Pieper.

The parade and vendor market will feature vendors and delicious food trucks. There will also be a costume contest and a float contest.

Members of the krewe’s royalty sat down with KSLA on Thursday, Feb. 2 to discuss the upcoming events. King Kenny Frizzell was accompanied by Duke Trooper, and Captain Pieper was accompanied by King Alfie.

“We try to promote responsible pet ownership, spay and neuter programs and help local rescues. Our Pet Parade and our Jazz Brunch are big fundraisers, and all that money goes to those causes,” said Frizzell.

He says seven of the ten royal pets are actually rescues themselves!

Click here if you’d like to buy tickets for the brunch.

