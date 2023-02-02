Friend, coach reflect on the death of 23-year-old Hunter Dorram

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A 23-year-old college student, Hunter Dorram, tragically lost his life after being struck by an 18-wheeler on interstate 20.

Dashcam footage from the 18-wheeler shows that he stepped out into the roadway from the median and into the path of the truck.

Dorram’s loved ones are still shocked by his passing. The loss hits especially hard for Cade Campbell, one of Dorram’s fondest teammates. He says when they met 4 years ago, he instantly felt a brotherly bond.

“Right away, I loved the kid. He was a great guy, great teammate, always positive. Didn’t speak much, but when he did, it was only positive things that came out of his mouth,” said Campbell.

Through the years of knowing Dorram, Campbell began to know who his reserved hockey-loving friend really was.

“Hunter always kept to himself. Many of his actions, people wouldn’t understand it. They would always question them, but I always understood him,” said Campbell.

The loss of a dear friend still hits Campbell hard.

“I didn’t believe it. I still don’t believe it. I still think he’s gonna show up at the rink and say surprise. After knowing him for 4 years and he was a great kid and I never had anything bad to say to Hunter.”

East Texas Baptist University’s head hockey coach Alain Savage recruited Dorram 4 years ago and through this painful time, he knows it’s only right that Dorram’s legacy be properly honored.

“The first thing we’re gonna do [is] remove his jersey. We’re gonna put stickers on our helmets and patches on our jersey,” said Savage.

Savage says although quiet and reserved, Dorram still had his quirky ways that he’ll be remembered by.

“Anywhere you go, you would see Hunter with a rockstar energy drink. As a matter of fact, I just took a picture of his stall after his last game and there was a rockstar energy drink in the stall.”

