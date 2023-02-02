Ask the Doctor
Flooding concerns ramp up today

By Matt Jones
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:10 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Widespread heavy rain will be impacting much of the ArkLaTex this morning and with already saturated soil from recent rains, flooding will continue to be a concern for many areas. Winter weather concerns have started to decrease as temperatures for most locations have now warmed above freezing. Having said that, a few of our Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas counties could still see some freezing rain mixed in at times so watch for slippery travel here.

Heading into the afternoon, the heavier rain will shift east but scattered showers will continue to be widespread. It will stay very chilly with highs only in the upper 30s and low 40s.

One last round of showers expected this evening before this slow moving system finally exits the ArkLaTex after midnight.

Sunshine returns for Friday so you’ll need to dig out those sunglasses once again! Overall it should be a much nicer day but still cool with highs in the low 50s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, fantastic weather will continue with just a few passing clouds and highs warming from the 50s on Saturday to the mid 60s by Sunday. Get outside and enjoy!

The warming trend continues into early next week with highs pushing 70 by Monday and Tuesday ahead of the next cold front that will eventually bring rain back to the region by the middle of next week.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

