Flooding closes several roads in Nacogdoches County

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Nacogdoches and surrounding counties through 6 p.m.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Nacogdoches and surrounding counties through 6 p.m.

According to a post from the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, the following roads have been closed due to high water as of 1 p.m.:

  • CR 116
  • CR 122
  • CR 271
  • CR 274
  • CR 280
  • CR 302
  • CR 526
  • CR 620
  • CR 765
  • CR 794
  • CR 831
  • CR 850

There is also currently a tree down across CR 890. Authorities ask drivers to please be cautious as you travel today.

