Texarkana, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) and Texarkana Texas Fire Department (TTFP) arrived at a house fire on the 100 block of Jerome Street late afternoon on Feb. 2.

Fire claims the life of a person in Texarkana. (TTPD)

Firefighters found one person dead inside of the home, say officials with TTPD.

