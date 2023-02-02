Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

Fan creates petition for Kelce brothers’ mom to lead Super Bowl coin toss

Jason and Travis Kelce are scheduled to face each other at this year's Super Bowl when the...
Jason and Travis Kelce are scheduled to face each other at this year's Super Bowl when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs.(CNN/KYW)
By KCTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A longtime Kansas City Chiefs fan is pushing for something unique in this year’s Super Bowl.

KCTV reports Amber Smith, a Chiefs fan for 35 years, has started an online petition with the hopes that Donna Kelce, mother of Jason and Travis Kelce, to conduct the honorary coin toss.

“What a great way to show the super proud mama some amazing appreciation and love while giving her a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” the petition reads.

According to CNN, Donna Kelce is the first mother to have two sons play against each other in the Super Bowl.

This year’s game will feature her son’s teams: the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jason Kelce plays center for the Eagles while Travis Kelce is a tight end for the Chiefs. Both are already stars in the NFL and the first brothers to face each other in the championship game.

Smith’s petition has gained more than 3,000 signatures in one day.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing rain increasing
Ice threat increasing later today and tonight
The rain and ice continue
Miserable mix of ice and rain continues today
Student athlete Hunter Dorram died in a 18-wheeler accident.
Young man killed after being hit by 18-wheeler near Waskom
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Two males were shot Jan. 31, 2023, at Canaan Village Apartments in Shreveport’s Allendale...
2 males shot in Allendale neighborhood

Latest News

Nominations open for Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman Award
Nominations open for Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman Award
Gumbo Gladiators taking place in Festival Plaza
Gumbo Gladiators taking place in Festival Plaza
Caddo Parish schools host teacher recruitment event
Caddo Parish Public Schools host recruitment event to bring in new teachers
This image provided by the Alexandria Sheriff's Office shows James Gordon Meek in his booking...
Ex-ABC journalist charged with child pornography offense
Commissioner Steven Jackson
Commissioner Steven Jackson, ex-girlfriend agree to steer clear of each other