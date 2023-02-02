Drying out and warming up for the weekend!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Rain will finally be winding down this evening. Dry weather, some sunshine and gradually warmer weather is expected through the weekend. The quiet stretch won’t last long though with more rain coming in by the middle of next week.

Light rain and showers will linger into this evening, but we’ll begin drying out after midnight in most areas. Clouds will also start clearing late tonight. Temperatures will settle back into the low to mid 30s by morning.

Sunny but cool conditions will return on Friday. Temperatures will only warm into the low 50s so plan on keeping the jacket or sweater on all day.

We’ll pick up a few clouds at the start of the weekend on Saturday, but no rain is expected. Temperatures will remain cool starting off below freezing in the morning and then only seeing highs in the mid 50s for the afternoon. Sunday is looking sunnier and warmer with afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

Next week starts off mild and dry Monday with highs around 70. Rain chances will return as soon as Tuesday and may hang around for several days. We won’t be as cold though as we were this week with temperatures still expected to be in the 50s to low 60s despite the wet weather around.

Have a great rest of your Thursday!

