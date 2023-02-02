Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

Dozens of hoodies confiscated from Airline High students on freezing day; school releases statement

On Feb. 1, 2023, Airline High School confiscated hoodies from 42 students, school officials say.
On Feb. 1, 2023, Airline High School confiscated hoodies from 42 students, school officials say.(Viewer)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Airline High School’s principal is responding after a number of concerned parents reached out to KSLA about students’ jackets being confiscated on a day when temperatures were in the low-30s.

School officials say on Thursday, Feb. 1, 42 hoodies were confiscated from students. Some social media reports suggested “hundreds” of hoodies were taken, however, school officials say that’s inaccurate. The temperature Thursday morning when students arrived on campus was 35°; the high temperature for the day was 37°.

Photos of staff members carrying garbage bags full of the confiscated hoodies were shared with KSLA.

On Feb. 1, 2023, Airline High School confiscated hoodies from 42 students, school officials say.
On Feb. 1, 2023, Airline High School confiscated hoodies from 42 students, school officials say.(Viewer)

Principal Justin James released this statement about the incident:

“Dress code violations have been a consistent problem and, in response, an announcement was made Tuesday that students who wore hoodies to school would have them taken. Hoodies have not been allowed at Airline for a number of years because they can pose a safety concern and the majority of students wearing them had been warned before. Was the timing right to take them yesterday? Perhaps not, but the school has provided sweatshirts in the past and continues to provide alternative outerwear. Parents can come to Airline to retrieve their child’s hoodie and several did at the end of school yesterday. Students can also pick up their outerwear after school today.”

School officials went on to say most of the hoodies confiscated have already been retrieved by parents or students.

Airline High dress code>>> https://www.bossierschools.org/Page/389

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The rain and ice continue
Miserable mix of ice and rain continues today
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Cold, wet Thursday
Cold rain and a little ice to continue through Thursday
Jean, 67, and Johnny Poche, 50
Police looking for missing mother and son with ‘serious’ medical conditions
Diamond Davenport, 31
MISSING: Woman last seen at home on North Emerald Loop

Latest News

City of Natchitoches continues to fight crime
City of Natchitoches continues to fight crime
Black History Month: Jeri Burell
Black History Month: Jeri Burell
Big Brothers, Big Sisters coming to Natchitoches
Big Brothers, Big Sisters coming to Natchitoches
Captain Sheila Pieper, accompanied by King Alfie & King Kenny Frizzell, accompanied by Duke...
Krewe of Barkus & Meoux getting ready to roll for Mardi Gras