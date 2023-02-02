Ask the Doctor
Cross Lake residents express frustration over flooding issues

By Michael Barnes
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The water level at Cross Lake is quite high right now, and those who live there are getting frustrated.

On Thursday, Feb. 2, KSLA spoke with a number of residents, who say this isn’t the first time they’ve had issues. Persistent rain has plagued the ArkLaTex all week, causing the ground to be heavily saturated and water levels to rise.

Johnny McGraw, 6-year resident of Cross Lake
Jimmy Baker, 30-year resident of Cross Lake
Those living in the Cross Lake area talked about how often they see flooding, what issues they think there are with the current flood prevention system and how they think those issues should be addressed, and the problems they see in the aftermath of flooding.

Flooding at Cross Lake on Feb. 2, 2023
Flooding at Cross Lake on Feb. 2, 2023
Some longtime residents of the area say they’ve seen nothing change in the time they’ve lived there. Many are frustrated about having to take flooding precautions to frequently.

