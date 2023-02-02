Cash reward being offered for info on ‘armed and dangerous’ theft suspect

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Police in Bossier are currently looking for an armed and dangerous man who allegedly committed theft.

James Moore, 48, is accused of stealing from a Circle K gas station in the 2400 block of Barksdale Boulevard. The alleged theft happened Jan. 26, Crime Stoppers says. Moore was last seen in the Bossier area a few days ago with a backpack full of money.

Police say Moore should be considered armed and dangerous.

A cash reward is being offered from Crime Stoppers for any information leading to his arrest. Anyone with details should call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or submit an anonymous tip using the P3 Tips app.

