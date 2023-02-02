Caddo Parish Public Schools host recruitment event to bring in new teachers

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Feb. 1, Caddo Parish publics schools hosted a recruitment event to inform attendees about how to become a teacher.

The event, called Facts and Snacks, allowed people interested in becoming a teacher to have a one-on-one conversation with Caddo Parish public school teacher recruiters. There was a Mardi Gras themed informational featuring king cake and a visit from the Krewe of Gemini king and queen.

The Caddo Teaching Academy also offers a paid internship that allows participants to earn a teacher certification. Interested applicants can visit the Caddo Parish Public Schools website.

