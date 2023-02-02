Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

Caddo Parish Public Schools host recruitment event to bring in new teachers

On Feb. 1, Caddo Parish publics schools hosted a recruitment event to inform attendees about how to become a teacher.
By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Feb. 1, Caddo Parish publics schools hosted a recruitment event to inform attendees about how to become a teacher.

The event, called Facts and Snacks, allowed people interested in becoming a teacher to have a one-on-one conversation with Caddo Parish public school teacher recruiters. There was a Mardi Gras themed informational featuring king cake and a visit from the Krewe of Gemini king and queen.

The Caddo Teaching Academy also offers a paid internship that allows participants to earn a teacher certification. Interested applicants can visit the Caddo Parish Public Schools website.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing rain increasing
Ice threat increasing later today and tonight
The rain and ice continue
Miserable mix of ice and rain continues today
Student athlete Hunter Dorram died in a 18-wheeler accident.
Young man killed after being hit by 18-wheeler near Waskom
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Two males were shot Jan. 31, 2023, at Canaan Village Apartments in Shreveport’s Allendale...
2 males shot in Allendale neighborhood

Latest News

Nominations open for Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman Award
Nominations open for Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman Award
Gumbo Gladiators taking place in Festival Plaza
Gumbo Gladiators taking place in Festival Plaza
Commissioner Steven Jackson
Commissioner Steven Jackson, ex-girlfriend agree to steer clear of each other
KSLA Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle spoke to 5th and 8th graders at Liberty-Eylau Middle in...
KSLA chief meteorologist talks to Texarkana school about weather science