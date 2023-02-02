Caddo Council on Aging can be of help to senior citizens during the extreme cold

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — As parts of the ArkLaTex see freezing temperatures, it is important to keep the elderly in mind.

The cold weather can be detrimental to their health if they don’t stay warm.

KSLA News 12 talked with the Caddo Council on Aging about the services they have for the elderly and tips they have for them to stay warm.

“If there are any seniors that need assistance with their utilities, we can connect them with other agencies. They may be able to provide assistance with paying their utility bills,” CCOA Executive Director Monica Wright said.

“I would advise anybody not to hesitate. If you need assistance, please call in because the temperatures are very cold. It can be cold inside.”

The organization also provides a meal dropoff service that also allows volunteers to check whether the elderly are okay.

“Our Meals on Wheels drivers and volunteers, when they’re out delivering meals, they’re also checking on their seniors making sure that they’re warm, asking them if they need any type of assistance from the Caddo Council on Aging,” said Wright.

