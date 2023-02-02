Ask the Doctor
Bossier officials meet with Foundation Gaming to hear plan for DiamondJacks renovations

Left to right: Roy Anderson III (chairman/CEO of AnderCorp), Mayor Tommy Chandler, and Greg Guida (principal/co-CEO of Foundation Gaming)(City of Bossier City)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Mayor Tommy Chandler and his staff met with Foundation Gaming and AnderCorp Wednesday, Feb. 1 to discuss how the casino and hotel plans to move forward.

“The City of Bossier is committed to working with Foundation Gaming Group and AnderCorp to help ensure this project runs smoothly,” said Mayor Chandler. “This is an outstanding economic opportunity for our city and region, and we’re thrilled to be involved in its progress.”

AnderCorp is the general contractor for the project.

Officials with the casino’s new owners say they hope to start preliminary demolition work starting later in February. The riverboat will be removed, and the remaining facility will be completely redesigned to create a unique land-based casino.

More information about the design, and a timeline of when the project should be complete, is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

