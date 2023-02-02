Blue Bell Ice Cream releases new flavors I ❤ Cereal Ice Cream, Tin Roof

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Now you can enjoy your cereal and ice cream for breakfast, Blue Bell is releasing a new fruity cereal ice cream!

Now you will have an excuse to eat ice cream for breakfast. On Feb. 4, Blue Bell will be releasing its new flavor, I ❤ Cereal Ice Cream for National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day.

The new flavor is described as a flavor of vanilla ice cream combined with confetti sprinkles with fruity cereal pieces, giving the entire bowl of fruity cereal experience.

“What better way to start your day than with an ice cream inspired by cereal,” said Carl Breed, Blue Bell’s general sales manager. “It is a great combination of two popular foods. Our new I ❤ Cereal is a mixture of vanilla ice cream to represent the milk, and fruity cereal pieces just like you would enjoy in your bowl for breakfast.”

I ❤ Cereal is available in the pint size only while supplies last.

Another great flavor being released is called Tin Roof. The flavor is described as vanilla ice cream with a rich chocolate sundae sauce and roasted peanuts dipped in a dark chocolate-flavored coating. This flavor will be sold in the half-gallon size, but only for a limited time.

“Our lineup is packed with new creations and fan favorites,” Breed said. “We have even more delicious surprises to unveil this year. We are excited to bring these great products to a store near you.”

For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of products now available in stores visit www.bluebell.com.

