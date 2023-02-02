Black History Month: Jeri Burrell serves as activist for the people

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - KSLA highlights the achievements of an outstanding activist in the community, Jeri Burrell of Mansfield, Louisiana.

On Feb. 2, KSLA honors the first woman and first Black woman elected to the DeSoto Parish Police Jury in 2016 and again in 2022, Jeri Burrell.

Burrell also serves as the vice president of the Northwest Louisiana Voter’s League, an organization that focuses on local issues, and raises awareness of the importance of exercising one’s right to vote.

Participating as an activist for the people for many years, Burrell is also a board member of The People’s Promise, an organization that focuses on volunteering, education, and legislative action.

She is due to be honored at the Shreveport-Bossier-Desoto African American Awards 2023 on Feb. 11, at Morning Star Baptist Church of Shreveport, 5340 Jewella Avenue.

If you are interested in the event visit, https://fb.me/e/35FgF45qA

